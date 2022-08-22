Shorty 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Shooting Brake Gets Imagined, Still Rear Everything

Caught in the hype whirlwind surrounding the exotic or muscle car news on and around the Monterey Car Week, the 2023 Porsche 911 (992-series) GT3 RS almost got overlooked by everyone.
Luckily, Porsche made sure to turn the 911 GT3 RS exhibited at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, into a veritable tribute to the 1972 Carrera RS 2.7, all with help from Style Porsche and Andreas Preuninger’s GT Model Line. Now, we have seen the German company play with the well-known green and red hues, but we are not here for a blue-detailed unit that would complete the RGB spectrum.
Instead, the virtual artist better known as j.b.cars on social media has a more phantasmal approach, as the pixel master has done yet another quick makeover that does not make a lot of OEM sense, but some people love it. And, naturally, they also think of exclusivity and ADMs (additional dealer markups).
But before something like this even occurred to them, they should have thought a little more about the technical constraints. Anyway, here it is, a 992-series-based 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS of the Shooting Brake variety. And, before you ask, it is still rear everything – including the engine and wheel drive! How, it is way beyond our CGI paygrade, frankly.
Still, it is the virtual realm truth, even in this case where fans of the social media channel quickly wondered how this is even remotely imaginable, since the 911 GT3 RS neither got four doors (that would have infringed upon Taycan and Panamera Sport/Cross Turismo territory) nor an elongated wheelbase. Alas, the suspension of disbelief is always an important factor when dealing with the CGI automotive realm.
As for other potential issues, I can also signal another important one. So, after we accept this shorty 911 GT3 RS Shooting Brake as it is, we can only wonder why the author decided to ditch the humongous, cool RS wing in favor of a generic, black plastic-clad window spoiler?!
