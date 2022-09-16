Tesla Model S Plaid Staged Low on Forged Satin Triple Bronze VMPs Looks So Eerie

Believe it or not, more than a decade has passed since the debut of the battery-powered liftback flagship that may have forever changed the way we look at the modern automotive industry.
The Tesla Model S was first announced in the summer of 2008, so one could easily say that it has been with us for almost 15 years, already. And while other cars feel old even before they are unleashed into dealerships, somehow this EV sedan has been kept fresh all that while.
Some will say it is Elon Musk’s genius fault, others will try to remind everyone that a company is not just one person. Meanwhile, a few will just shut up, buy the latest version, and then tastefully upgrade it with a little bit of aftermarket help. And we suspect that it is the latter case with this beautiful, white Tesla Model S Plaid.
The American company’s online configurator first gives this color option when thinking about buying the $136k tri-motor AWD monster of an EV sedan, and for good measure. That is not bad for 1,020 horsepower, 348 miles (561 km) of EPA-estimated range, a zero to 60 mph (96 kph) time of 1.99 seconds, and a 200+ mph (322+ kph) top speed, right? Especially since this EV hoot can duke it out with hypercars that cost tens of times more…
Anyway, perhaps the example shown here by Vorsteiner, those world-renowned “curators of fine automobile styling,” is not exactly thinking about a life of quarter-mile dragstrip shenanigans. After all, it feels eerily elegant when dressed up with the company’s VMP-301 forged three-piece wheels finished in Satin Triple Bronze, and maybe it’s best suited for adventurous traveling. Or was that white passenger airliner captured just because it matched the custom Tesla Model S Plaid’s styling?
