What If... The Range Rover Was the World's Most Luxurious Pickup?

When you think about it, the terms ‘pickup’ and ‘luxury’ really shouldn’t be uttered in the same sentence. It’s like saying “adult child” or “Utah Jazz” - sorry, had to. Anyway, a pickup is usually seen as a light-duty truck capable of meeting business/farming needs, as well as lifestyle needs.
In North America, they’re used mostly as passenger cars and account for roughly 20% of all the vehicles sold across the nation. That’s an impressive number whichever way you spin it. These capable workhorses are so popular, manufacturers such as Ford, GM and Stellantis looked at the EV revolution and scoffed, knowing that it really doesn’t matter what powers your pickup truck, as long as you’re guaran-damn-teed to own one.
Now, I’m specifically talking about full-size pickup trucks here, because those are the most desirable and for carmakers, they offer the highest profit margins. In other words, they make money and people love them. Full-size pickup trucks are like the NFL. You can’t really imagine America without either.
Due to that fact, there’s never been a foreign brand that could really challenge Detroit’s Big 3 when it comes to trucks. Toyota and Nissan have done as good a job as humanly possible, and both the Tundra and the Titan are fine automobiles. But what if there was another way to “gain traction” in the large pickup segment? What if you could create an entirely different beast? The luxury pickup.
I mean true luxury, not Mercedes X-Class “luxury” or like what you get with various flagship F-150 or Silverado specifications.
If this was a real truck, it would probably have to be based on the long-wheelbase variant, but with slightly smaller rear doors. It should still be very comfortable back there, with plenty of leg, head and shoulder room, but you obviously can’t ignore the cargo space.
In terms of performance, you could choose between several powertrains available on the all-new Range Rover, but ideally, you’d want either the turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 plug-in hybrid with 440 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque or the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with 523 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. I’ll admit, neither of them is ideal for a pickup, but you might have a hard time selling Americans on buying a luxury product powered by a diesel engine.
As for pricing, the Range Rover kicks off at $104,500 so it's unlikely that a truck variant could demand anything less than a six-digit MSRP.
