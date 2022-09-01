Land Rover Lets Guests Drive the New Range Rover SV PHEV at SailGP Event

SailGP makes its return to the French Riviera for the fifth stop on its racing calendar September 10-11 and will partner with luxury automotive brand Range Rover.
The event will appropriately be renamed the Range Rover France Sail Grand Prix. Range Rover will also sponsor the France SailGP entrant that was placed on the podium in Copenhagen in August. Hospitality to those invited from throughout Europe will be provided at the Range Rover House in the harbor of Saint-Tropez, giving guests a chance to watch the sailing action up close.
In addition to viewing the racing action, guests of Range Rover will have the opportunity to experience the new Range Rover SV extended range plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV) for the first time. Guests will be invited to drive the Range Rover SV on a custom-made track along the waterfront.
The company claims the new extended-range hybrid vehicle has a capable range of 70 miles (113 km) that enables owners to cover 75% of their journeys with no emissions.
For its part, SailGP is an international sailing competition of high-performance F50 50-foot (15 meters) hydro-foiling catamarans that can reach speeds of up to 52 knots (60 mph, 96 km/h) They compete in a series of grand prix events around the world are in their third season and headed by veteran sailboat racer Sir Russell Coutts.
Coutts stated, “We are incredibly excited to welcome Range Rover, such a prestigious brand, as a SailGP partner; this is a testament of how SailGP continues to go from strength to strength. Both Range Rover and SailGP share a desire to drive positive change, reimagining the benchmark of luxury by leading in quality and sustainability. I can’t think of a better location than Saint-Tropez for Range Rover to showcase this exciting new partnership and we look forward to welcoming all guests to Range Rover House, which will provide amazing views of our stadium racing right on the edge of the race course.”
