Lotus Emira With “Velocity” Aero Widebody Kit Aims for a Supercharged V6 Lifestyle

Lotus is trying hard to be on a proper roll, and we will soon get to check out more new rides from Norfolk, England. Until then, it seems that Emira will have to make do all by itself.
Intended not only as the company's final internal combustion engine-powered model, but also as a direct replacement for the Evora, Exige, and Elise sports cars, the Lotus Emira has some big shoes to fill. Nevertheless, it seems that it has attracted the attention of everyone, from big Hollywood actors with Fast and Furious connections to the imaginative world of automotive virtual artists.
The latter seem to be confused with the British sports car’s identity. We feel that it belongs here on Earth, while Taehee Tim Lee, the automotive 3D artist better known as timthespy on social media, has jumped the aftermarket gun for Lotus’ latest sports ride and wants to see if we catch the Star Wars ship references. Well, to be frank, I did not.
Anyway, that is way less important than what this digital project stands for, as the Lotus Emira with a ‘Velocity’ aerodynamic widebody kit has cycled through its third iteration. Hopefully, this time around, the pixel master is satisfied with the results and will move on to different stuff – with or without a signature ‘Velocity’ twist.
As for the Lotus Emira ‘Velocity,’ this supercharged V6 sports car (we are just going to ignore the inline-four from AMG – just because we can!) packs very aggressive changes that still manage to make it look outrageous, irrespective of the understated, dark gray paintjob. Unfortunately, all the carbon fiber and widebody goodies are merely wishful thinking – so, in the end, all we can do is ask: does this bonkers project get our CGI hall pass, or not?
