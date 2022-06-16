Ludacris Shows Off Lotus Emira First Edition on the Set of Fast X

One of the longest and most successful franchises to date, Fast and Furious, still has some gravity-defying car chases to show us before it ends. And one of the exciting cars for the upcoming film is the Lotus Emira, as shown on Ludacris’ social media.
Filming for the upcoming Fast and Furious iteration, Fast X, has begun in early May, not without controversies. Just one week before they were ready to start rolling, Justin Lin stepped down as director. There were claims that he stepped down because of lead actor Vin Diesel, but, nevertheless, Lin retained his job as a producer for the upcoming film.
Now, with filming underway, Ludacris shared a look at one of the vehicles we’ll see on the big screen: a red Lotus Emira First Edition. The Fast and Furious franchise is famous for its cars and the gravity-defying sequences, although there’s no information so far on what the Lotus’ role is in the movie.
The Lotus Emira First Edition comes with two powertrain options, a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine from Mercedes-AMG, paired up to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, and a 3.5-liter supercharged V6 sourced by Toyota. The V6 is the most powerful option, delivering 400 horsepower (410 ps) and 320 lb-ft (430 Nm) of torque, available with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic.
The sleek sports car can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph).
There’s no information whether Ludacris will be getting behind the wheel of this red beauty in the second-to-last installment of the franchise, but he seemed pretty impressed with it. In real life, the singer/ actor, who is also a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, owns a Maybach GLS 600 and an AMG G63, but also a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, a Rolls-Royce Dawn, a Range Rover Autobiography, a ‘93 Acura Legend, and a 2017 Acura NSX.
