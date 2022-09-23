Lotus Type 133 – the British Brand's Electric Four-Door Coupe – Could Have These Looks

Rendering artists are lucky not to have to select a name for their creations. If, with each design they made, they had also to guess the name a future production vehicle would receive, Theottle would have a hard time with the Lotus Type 133. If the Type 132 was named Eletre and that was not quite original, the electric four-door coupe the British brand will soon introduce could be called Eletri, Eletro, or Eletru, as we joked a while ago. If the name may be dull, Theottle made sure the hypothetical appearance would be not.

