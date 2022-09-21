As Mustang Becomes a Ford Sub-Brand, This Is What a Larger Mustang SUV Could Be

When Ford presented the Mustang Mach-E, it began to turn its iconic pony car into a sub-brand. The American automaker recently showed it intends to take that even further by presenting sketches of a four-door version of the coupe. What if there is room for more Mustang vehicles? Theottle asked that question and came up with a combustion-engined and larger SUV to deserve the Mustang badge.
Based on the seventh generation of the vehicle, the hypothetical SUV is about the size of a Genesis GV80. We know that because Theottle chose the GV80 images to create his new SUV. The only change he made to the Korean vehicle was that he lowered the roof before turning it into a Ford product.
The GV80 is 4.95 meters (194.7 inches) long, 1.98 m (77.8 in) wide, 1.71 m (67.5 in) tall, and has a wheelbase of 2.96 m (116.3 in). That makes it much longer than the Mustang Mach-E (4.74 m, or 186.6 in) but not necessarily roomier: the Ford has a wheelbase of 2.98 m (117.5 in). The difference is not that big, but it shows that Mach-E’s bigger brother would have a larger trunk compartment.
The front grille clearly shows the new Mustang SUV would house combustion engines under its hood. The 5-liter Coyote V8 engine would be the logical choice, even if the four-cylinder turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost would probably be the best seller due to the lower price range. As an SUV, this Mustang would appeal to families. If you take a good look at the vehicle Theottle created, it even looks like a taller station wagon, which increases its appeal to couples with kids, animals, and plenty of stuff to carry around.
At this point, we have no idea if Theottle’s idea would get a shot with Ford’s leading executives or if it would just be discarded. What his work makes pretty clear is that the Mustang design would fit a larger SUV like a glove. Ford dealerships may convince the company this is something they would be willing to sell.
