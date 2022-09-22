2024 Aston Martin DB12 Informally Morphs the Classy DB11 Into a Brisk, Futuristic GT

Aston Martin, the epitome of British ultra-luxury with a sporty twist, has the habit of producing some timeless designs.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Just look at the legendary DB series, as well as other cool stuff like One-77. Sure, they had some backfires, like the Rapide sedan and nobody will dare say their DBX crossover SUV is out there in the stratosphere hanging out with the current royal couple (Lambo Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan).
Still, overall, they have more hits than misses, and the future also looks promising – especially now that they are at the top of their game with F1 participation and two cool supercars, the Valhalla and Valkyrie. But how about the traditional models that bear the brunt of the sales, like the Vantage or DB11? Well, the former is just preparing to sing its open-top 12-cylinder swan song in the form of the V12 Vantage Roadster – a Cabrio that will never be forgotten.
Meanwhile, the latter is wisely awaiting its turn to get under the spotlight with a possible successor. But, of course, over across the virtual realm, things will always rush forward in CGI anticipation as pixel masters and patience are like cats and dogs. So, here is Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, who is so keen on imagining an unofficial Aston Martin DB11 successor – dubbed DB12, of course – that he is now cooking up a second digital version of the unannounced grand tourer.
So, after a long string of unofficial ideation sketches dealing with all sorts of popular model revivals (such as the Alfa 6C, BMW Z8, Mercedes SLS AMG, and more) or new EV generations of legends like the Porsche 911, the CGI expert again thinks of an edgy, brisk way of showing the DB11 needs to morph into something modern, even futuristic, to survive the automotive industry’s tumult.
