The 725 HP ProCharged C8 Corvette Is Finally Real, After Almost Two Years

C8 Stingrays with over 725 supercharged horsepower for the dragstrip? Challenge accepted, said ProCharger, and they delivered: 7.5 PSI of boost from their bolt-on Stage II system is enough to up the power of a regular C8 Corvette to Z06 caliber. Spoiler alert: the numbers are crank values, not at-the-rubber steroids.

12 photos