1958 Chevrolet Impala Out of Long-Term Storage, Dressed to Impress

While the Impala nameplate came to be in 1958 as the top version of the Bel Air, the first time the world heard about this car was in 1956 at the General Motors Motorama show.
The American giant presented a hardtop concept that impressed pretty much everybody, and this was definitely good news for the company. GM was trying to catch up with Ford, so the Impala landed just at the right time.
It didn’t take long for the Impala to become a major hit, so one year after its debut as a Chevrolet Bel Air version, the car was promoted to a stand-alone series.
The ’58 Impala continues to be a highly desirable model for many collectors out there, though finding an example in mint condition and with everything still original isn’t as easy as you’d be tempted to believe.
This 2-door hardtop posted on eBay by seller elpasoconnection looks impressive, especially when taking into account its age.
Worth knowing, however, is that the car has already been repainted several years ago, and while the job isn’t show-quality, it still makes the Impala look gorgeous from every angle.
The car spent a very long time in storage, the seller claims, and this makes its current condition even more surprising.
At this point, the Impala still runs and drives, but at first glance, the original engine is no longer under the hood.
In charge of putting the wheels in motion is apparently a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 engine that is paired with an automatic transmission. However, the 1958 Impala could not be ordered with a 350 – the only engine options were the six-cylinder, as well as 283 (4.7-liter) and 348 V8s.
Obviously, a 1958 Impala coming in such great shape can’t be cheap. The seller expects to get no more, no less than $38,500 for the car, but other offers would also be considered.
