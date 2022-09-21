Sleeping 1959 Bel Air Proves the Impala Wasn’t Chevrolet’s Only Superstar

Chevrolet launched the Impala back in 1958, but the new nameplate was originally offered exclusively as the top version of the Bel Air.
The strong early sales, however, convinced the GM brand to promote the Impala to a stand-alone series pretty fast. This happened in 1959, so only a year later, Impala and Bel Air embraced different paths, though they continued to share most of the underpinnings and available engine options.
The Impala, however, eventually became the model spearheading Chevy’s sales.
Nevertheless, this 1959 Bel Air is still fighting for a second chance, and based on the provided photos, there’s a very good chance it’s going to get it.
Posted on Craigslist only a few hours ago, the car is still complete, so it would obviously make for a very good Impala clone if the buyer is specifically interested in this.
The seller claims the car continues to be complete today, so no big parts are missing. However, worth knowing is this Bel Air has been sitting for quite some time, so right now, the 283 (4.7-liter) engine under the hood may no longer be running because of obvious reasons.
At the same time, the long sleep comes with other unsurprising problems, including the typical rust on the floors and in the trunk. Standard patching, however, should deal with the whole thing, so in theory, it shouldn’t be too difficult to bring this beauty back to the road.
Needless to say, whoever is willing to take on this job should first check out the Bel Air in person – the vehicle is located in Modesto, California, and is waiting for in-person inspections.
Just as expected, the car isn’t selling for beer money given it’s such a legend, so be ready to spend close to $10,000 for it. At first glance, no trades seem to be accepted.
