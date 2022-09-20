1964 Chevrolet Impala Found on a Farm Is Very Original, Very Complete, Very Restorable

The model year 1964 further refined the Impala lineup with extra touches brought in key departments such as the six-light taillight assembly, while the available engines were tweaked to better address the car’s main audience.
As a result, in addition to the already famous engines (the standard six-cylinder and the 283/4.7-liter Turbo-Fire), the Impala could also be ordered with the 409 (6.7-liter) big-block that returned this year not with one, not with two, but with three different power options.
The 340- and the 400-horsepower versions were fitted with single four-barrel carburetors, while the 425-horsepower sibling came with twin four-barrel units to deliver upgraded performance. And it goes without saying this was the engine that everybody loved, and at the end of the day, it fitted the Chevrolet Impala SS like a glove.
However, the most popular choices continued to be the 283 and the 327, and the latter is also powering the Impala that you see in the pictures.
The 2-door hardtop is a project, and this isn’t necessarily a surprise, as the car has been sitting for many years on a farm in the Midwest. eBay seller rav114c says the car was found recently in the same condition it is today, so it requires plenty of work, especially in terms of metal.
This isn’t exactly unexpected, as the floors and the trunk are typically invaded by rust quite quickly, so serious patching is going to be needed here.
The good news, however, is the Impala continued to be entirely original, and according to the owner, it’s 95 percent complete. We have no idea if the engine is still running, or at least, if it’s turning over, but this is something you should ask before committing to a purchase.
Getting your hands on this 1964 Impala isn’t going to be easy, as the car is likely to sell for big bucks. The bidding has already reached $6,600, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
