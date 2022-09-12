1966 Chevrolet Impala Convertible Found in Hiding, Mysterious Engine Under the Hood

Chevrolet Impala was the best-selling car in the United States in 1965, as the GM brand managed to ship no more, no less than 1 million units.
And while it continued to sell like hotcakes a year later, its market performance declined because of several changes, such as the graduation of the Caprice to a stand-alone series. Previously part of the Impala lineup, the Caprice was now a model sold separately, so needless to say, this generated a noticeable impact on the overall Impala sales.
But as said, the Impala remained a market leader in 1966, and this convertible right here proves exactly why.
The car continues to look rather solid despite spending a very long time off the road. According to the owner, this is the result of the Impala spending part of this tenure inside, so in theory, the rust shouldn’t be such a big headache this time.
However, both the floors and the trunk require urgent repairs, while the frame has already been cleaned and fixed at some point in the past.
In fact, when it comes to previous repairs, the Impala has been the subject of a partial restoration. Besides the frame, the engine has also received some love, as a previous owner tried to rebuild it but never finished the job. Its current condition is as mysterious as possible, as eBay seller ingerlakesvintageautoparts says they haven’t inspected the original 283 (4.7-liter) to see if it at least turns over.
Saving this Impala isn’t going to cost too much, though it all depends on how many people enter the race to get their hands on the car. The bidding, however, starts at $2,000, and given the convertible is being sold without a reserve, the top offer will secure the project.
If anyone wants to inspect the vehicle in person, the Impala is currently parked in Stanley, New York.
