Super-Solid 1958 Impala Is Here to Remind of the Icon That Put Chevy Back on the Map

The company, however, needed just two years to bring it to production as part of a strategy that was supposed to put Chevy back on everyone’s lips. And in many ways, to give it a substantial boost in the race against rival Ford.
At the end of the day, launching the Impala proved to be exactly what Chevrolet needed. In 38 years on the market (between 1996 and 1958), the GM brand sold no more, no less than 13 million Impalas, and this figure says a lot about the popularity of the nameplate.
In fact, the Impala itself helped Chevy break several notable records. In 1965, for instance, it became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year (after WWII).
It all started with the launch of the Impala as the top-of-the-line Bel Air version in 1958.
Now let’s move on to this 1958 example that provides us with a closer look at the icon that helped put Chevy back on the map.
The photos are worth a thousand words, there’s no doubt about it, and they do highlight the current condition of the car in a very accurate manner. It’s a project in all regards, so it requires substantial work inside, outside, and under the hood.
At first glance, however, this Impala is surprisingly solid. The floors, the trunk, and the rockers look extremely well, especially when taking into account the age of the car. This Impala is 64 years old after all, so it’s totally unexpected to see the metal passing the test of time with flying colors – unless they have already been restored or repaired, of course, though the Craigslist seller promises an original package.
348 Tri-Power unit paired with a Powerglide transmission, and most likely, they have been removed in anticipation of a full restoration. Potential buyers, however, should reach out to the seller for additional information, especially as there’s a chance the engine has already been rebuilt – the Craigslist summary reveals a mileage of just 400 miles (that’s around 650 km for our European readers), but it could all be just a placeholder or random numbers added by the seller.
But at the end of the day, however, there’s no doubt this Impala is a very intriguing project and given it can still be restored to the original specifications, it could end up being worth quite a small fortune with a professional overhaul.
The seller is willing to let the car go for $16,500, and while this looks to be an ambitious expectation, a thorough inspection in person is more than recommended for anyone who thinks the Impala deserves a second chance. At this point, it’s parked in Morgan Hill (close to Sacramento), so you know what you have to do if you want to see it live.
