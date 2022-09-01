1960 Chevrolet Impala Left on the Side of the Road Has Something Unexpected Under the Hood

Born in 1958 as a Bel Air version and promoted to a stand-alone series in 1959, the Impala ended up becoming an instant hit, both in six-cylinder and V8 versions.
Chevrolet, therefore, tried to make the Impala just the right car for everybody, as the six-cylinders were the perfect choice for economic driving while the V8s were capable of delivering a boost of power when required.
The 1960 model year, still a part of the second-generation Impala, could be ordered with the 235 (3.8-liter) six-cylinder rated at 135 horsepower. When it comes to V8s, the GM brand offered two versions of the 283 (4.7-liter) unit – two-barrel and four-barrel. The 348 (5.7-liter) was available in no less than five different versions.
The 1960 Impala that someone posted on eBay earlier this week looks like a beautiful restoration candidate, coming with a great patina (though taking care of the rust should be a top priority) and all the big parts that would be required for an overhaul – keep in mind, however, that we don’t know how complete the car continues to be, so potential buyers should just go check it out in person.
Parked on the side of the road for several years, this Impala comes with rust in the typical places, so be ready for some patching on the floors and in the trunk. However, given it’s located in Texas, there’s a chance the rust isn’t a big concern, as the car avoided harsh winters and salty roads.
As for the unexpected engine under the hood, this Impala no longer sports the original unit but a 327 (5.3-liter) that was donated by another Chevy. No information has been offered on this engine, but the seller claims it hasn’t started in 3 years, so don’t be too surprised if it no longer runs.
The best part is the Impala is listed without a reserve by seller iclou-51, and the top bid at the time of writing is just a little over $100.
