1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Could Make Collectors Cry, Hasn’t Moved in 30 Years

The Super Sport option debuted on the Impala back in 1961, and at first, it was offered as a $53 package that came down to rather subtle sporty cosmetic touches.
The Impala SS, however, quickly became a hit, so in 1962, it was already a model whose contribution to the overall sales of the lineup was a lot more substantial.
The popularity of the Super Sport just kept on rising towards the middle of the decade, eventually helping the Impala become the model spearheading Chevrolet's sales in the United States. And, of course, the Impala SS is now the dream of many collectors out there, especially when it comes in spotless condition and with everything original.
On the other hand, the 1962 Impala SS convertible that eBay seller graciousgrannie has recently listed for auction is almost the opposite and could easily make a collector cry.
This is because a legend like an Impala SS ended up in such a poor condition, and based entirely on the provided photos, bringing the car back to the road is going to be quite a challenge.
In fact, a full restoration to factory specifications looks mission impossible at first, especially because of the missing parts and the changes the car has already gone through. The original turquoise paint is obviously gone, and so is the engine under the hood, so if you’re planning a full restoration, finding the correct powerplant is mandatory.
Obviously, the metal has been going through some hard times lately, so it’s going to require some rust fixes as well. The floors, for instance, might need to be replaced completely, as regular patching is unlikely to deal with rust damage.
The best of all is that the car is selling at no reserve, which means the highest bidder can take it home. At the time of writing, the top bid is $1,675, but of course, the battle is likely to become fiercer as we approach the end of the auction.
