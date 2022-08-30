This ’64 Impala Spent 40 Years Under a Cover in Someone’s Barn, Amazingly It Still Runs

A 1964 Chevrolet Impala that spent no more, no less than 40 years under a cover in someone’s barn is about to receive a second chance if someone out there is willing to give the car a full restoration.
Let’s start with the basics and highlight the obvious.
The car obviously doesn’t come in the best shape, but this isn’t necessarily surprising given the long time of sitting. The sedan exhibits typical rust problems, but overall, the floors and the trunk appear to come in good shape.
But while the overall condition can be seen in the photos shared by eBay seller christianklean, what’s the most impressive is the engine under the hood.
Despite spending over four decades under a cover in someone’s barn, this 1964 Chevrolet Impala comes with the original 283 (4.7-liter) V8, and amazingly, it still runs. What’s more, the seller says the engine doesn’t make any unusual noises, so in theory, it doesn’t require any major fixes before getting back on the road.
But of course, bringing the car back to a mint condition isn’t going to be an easy job, especially given the amount of rust and the interior that requires the typical work (unfortunately, we don’t get a close look at everything inside). On the other hand, the best way to determine the current shape is to check out the car in person – the Impala is parked in Maryland.
The bidding for the car is currently underway, and the best thing is the Impala is selling without a reserve. In eBay language, this means the highest bidder will be the one getting their hands on the Impala, so you know what you have to do if you want to buy the car.
The digital fight starts at $1,500, with the auction scheduled to come to an end in approximately 9 days.
