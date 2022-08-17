This 1959 Chevrolet Impala Has the Magic Combo, All-Original, Barn Find, Complete

Chevrolet launched the Impala in 1958 as the top version of the Bel Air, but it didn’t take long before the new nameplate made its way to the market as a separate series.
The Impala rapidly became a hit, so in 1959, it graduated to a dedicated lineup that was now marketed separately from the Bel Air – though it continued to share many parts and underpinnings with the model that brought it to life.
Produced for just two years, this second-generation Impala is now one of the most desirable classic cars, with complete projects typically selling for more than most people imagine, especially when coming in a very solid shape.
The 1959 Impala that someone has recently posted on Craigslist, however, is a surprisingly affordable find, as it can be yours for just $3,500.
The price is even more unexpected when looking at the current condition of the Impala. The 4-door classic is still complete, the owner explains in the listing, so nothing is missing. Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean it comes in a tip-top shape, but at least everything is there.
The all-original Impala was born (and still comes with) a six-cylinder engine. This is probably the bit that makes many people walk away, and given its overall condition, you shouldn’t expect it to be working. The owner says the car was purchased new by their grandfather, and it spent no more, no less than 33 years in a barn.
In other words, it’s a barn find that’s now seeking a second chance, and even if you aren’t a big fan of six cylinders, a V8 upgrade would fit the car like a glove.
In the end, this Impala looks like it totally deserves a second chance, so it’s probably just a matter of time until someone pays the price and brings this beauty back to the road.
Produced for just two years, this second-generation Impala is now one of the most desirable classic cars, with complete projects typically selling for more than most people imagine, especially when coming in a very solid shape.
The 1959 Impala that someone has recently posted on Craigslist, however, is a surprisingly affordable find, as it can be yours for just $3,500.
The price is even more unexpected when looking at the current condition of the Impala. The 4-door classic is still complete, the owner explains in the listing, so nothing is missing. Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean it comes in a tip-top shape, but at least everything is there.
The all-original Impala was born (and still comes with) a six-cylinder engine. This is probably the bit that makes many people walk away, and given its overall condition, you shouldn’t expect it to be working. The owner says the car was purchased new by their grandfather, and it spent no more, no less than 33 years in a barn.
In other words, it’s a barn find that’s now seeking a second chance, and even if you aren’t a big fan of six cylinders, a V8 upgrade would fit the car like a glove.
In the end, this Impala looks like it totally deserves a second chance, so it’s probably just a matter of time until someone pays the price and brings this beauty back to the road.