This Classic Impala Greets Everybody With a Like-New Interior, Unrestored and Original

Born in 1958 as the top Bel Air version, the Impala was a nameplate whose ascension took everyone by surprise. By the middle of the next decade, it was already the best-selling model in the United States, with the Impala shipping more than 1 million units in just a single year.
Its market performance, however, declined gradually towards the end of the decade, though this doesn’t necessarily mean that it lost its customer appeal.
It didn’t, yet the changes happening under the hood more or less made potential buyers interested in more adrenaline behind the hood to walk away.
This 1973 Impala is here to prove that despite all these changes, the nameplate continued to be a very enticing model. And in so many ways, it continues to be the same today, especially in such a surprising condition.
When it comes to the shape of the body, it’s pretty clear this Impala requires some fixes, but on the other hand, minor TLC should be enough to make it shine bright like a diamond. eBay seller motivati18 claims the car has always been stored inside, and this kind of explains its condition.
But the magic happens inside, so just open the door of the car to discover what a 1973 Chevrolet Impala was all about. The cabin is immaculate, so hats off to the two owners who took care of this Impala for just perfect maintenance.
Powered by a six-cylinder that still works properly, this Impala looks like a rare collectible, even though, as we said earlier, the 1970 and later models aren’t as successful as their siblings born during the ‘60s.
Getting your hands on this Impala is only possible with a hefty price tag, as the top $2,000 bid isn’t enough to unlock the reserve. No information has been offered on the selling price, but we should be able to find out more about it in the next 6 days of the auction.
