1971 Dodge Challenger Parked for 37 Years Is an Amazing Time Capsule, Impressive Shape

A 1971 Dodge Challenger is a very desirable project, but at the same time, if the car comes in tip-top shape, it easily becomes a collectible that wealthy people are willing to spend big bucks on.
This example that was posted on eBay by seller roadrunner5859 is just living proof in this regard.
Before anything, you should just check out the entire photo gallery because the images are indeed worth a thousand words this time. The car looks great, and except for a few dings and scratches, it’s nearly immaculate.
The Challenger spent 37 years in dry storage, and it’s so original that the beach towel of the first owner is still in the trunk. Furthermore, the car is extremely well documented, coming with the owner’s manual, UCLA parking permits from the first owner, and detailed service records.
With absolutely no rust, this 1971 Dodge Challenger is without a doubt a very rare time capsule, especially given its condition. After all, it’s an unrestored and unmolested Challenger, so except for some minor TLC, it doesn’t require anything else.
The V8 under the hood starts, runs, and drives just like you’d expect it to do in the case of such a great Challenger, so the car is ready for the road if that’s what you’re interested in.
Given all of the above, seeing the Challenger selling at a hefty price wouldn’t by any means be a surprise. The bidding is currently underway, and after close to 30 bids, the price has already surpassed $30,000.
On the other hand, the seller has also enabled a reserve, and at this point, it is yet to be unlocked. There’s no information on the actual value of the reserve, but the owner claims they have many more pictures and documentation to prove the car is a true survivor, so you know what you have to do if you’re really interested in this Challenger.
