Video: Out-of-Control Dodge Challenges Parked Ford Mustang to a Crash Contest

Isn’t it crazy how the Ford Mustang gets crashed even when parked? Those weren’t our words, as they belong to the guy behind the top comment on Instagram, albeit said slightly differently.
Why Instagram? Because that’s where this video was uploaded, earlier this week, by americanmusclehd. The clip shows something that you don’t get to see every day, namely an out-of-control Dodge Challenger hitting a parked Ford Mustang.
It’s usually the other way around, but let’s delve into it, based on what we’ve got, namely the information that it happened somewhere in the United States, at an undisclosed date. It starts by showing the said muscle car from Dodge accelerating hard down the street, presumably during an ad-hoc gathering. Next, oversteer kicks in, as the nose turns right, and the back end left.
After it narrowly missed a pedestrian, the Challenger in question did a 180-degree turn, and hit the parked Ford Mustang sideways, pushing it onto the sidewalk. The impact triggered the Dodge’s side airbags that did their job as they were supposed to, keeping the irresponsible driver, who should have known better than to show off on public roads, safe.
As for the exact version of the Challenger involved in this crash, it kind of looks like a Demon, but we doubt that we are indeed looking at the 840-hp and 770-lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque beast, which is capable of hitting 60 mph (97 kph) in just 2.3 seconds, albeit with lots of prepping.
In all likelihood, it is a Hellcat, considering that it does sound like it’s powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the moments before the driver lifted off the throttle. But that’s not really important; what matters is that no one was injured as a result of this stunt, which could have ended tragically.
