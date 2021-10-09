This 1958 Chevrolet Impala Flexes 348 Tri-Power Muscle Few Can Afford

The Impala nameplate was born in 1958 as the top-of-the-line version of the Chevrolet Bel Air, but given its surprising popularity in the first year on the market, the GM brand decided to promote it to a stand-alone series only 12 months later.
The Impala continued its impressive market performance, eventually becoming the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year in 1965.
Since it was the one that started it all, the 1958 model, however, is the Impala that has a very special place in the hearts of many collectors, so examples in tip-top shape are among the most sought-after Chevys out there.
This 1958 Chevrolet Impala is one example that’s unlikely to be up for grabs for too long, especially because it’s already restored and comes with everything in mint condition.
Currently listed for sale by Overstreet House of Cars with a rather hefty price tag, the Impala looks just like a new model, and in addition to power steering, dual antennas, and dual exhausts, the vehicle also sports a Continental Kit, though we’re not being told if this is original to the car or not.
Under the hood, the Impala hides a 348 (5.7-liter) V8 Tri-Power unit that obviously works exactly as you’d expect an engine on a restored car to work.
In theory, this Chevrolet Impala is ready to become your daily driver, though it’s pretty clear nobody should buy the car for this purpose. Its place is in a heated garage alongside other classic cars where its current condition can be properly preserved throughout the years.
But of course, not everybody can afford this Impala. The garage in charge of selling the car wants to get $75,000 for it, and no trades are accepted, though some financing options are also available should you be able to convince your wife this Chevy must be parked in your garage.
