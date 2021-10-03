All-Original 1966 Chevrolet Impala Comes With a Big-Block Puzzle Under the Hood

If you wanted a Chevrolet Impala back in 1966 and a six-cylinder unit wasn’t exactly your cup of tea, the first V8 option on the list was the 283 (4.6-liter) small block developing 195 horsepower.
While this was the standard V8, the GM brand also offered several more power options, including a 327 (5.4-liter) with 275 horsepower, a 396 (6.5-liter) big block with 325 horsepower, and an almighty 427 (7.0-liter) with 390 and 425 horsepower.
The 396 is also in charge of putting the wheels in motion on this 1966 Impala that we have here, though according to the Craigslist seller, the engine is currently apart. Still original, the V8, however, is all there, so the new owner would just have to put it together and install it in the car to get everything working.
The entire car is fully original, we’re being told, and as you can see in the photos here, its current condition isn’t necessarily the best, yet the vehicle isn’t a rust bucket either. This means it’s a worthy candidate for a full restoration, though a visual in-person inspection should help you figure out just how much work needs to be put into getting this Impala back to the mint condition it deserves.
On the other hand, be ready for some serious metalwork, as the trunk seems very rusty, and most likely, it’ll need to be completely replaced.
The floors are still said to be nice, though I wouldn’t be surprised if some patching would be required here too.
The good news, especially if you’re planning a full restoration, is the original paperwork from day one is still available, and so is the Protect-O-Plate that came with the car.
All in all, everything on this Impala seems to pave the way for a full restoration, and the price isn’t a roadblock either. The owner expects to get $6,500, which seems to be just fair given it’s an all-original Impala with no big parts missing.
