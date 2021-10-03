All-Original 1966 Chevrolet Impala Comes With a Big-Block Puzzle Under the Hood

More on this:

1 1966 Chevrolet Impala Parked in a Forest Hopes Nobody Looks Under the Hood, Goes for Cheap

2 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sitting for 35 Years in a Field Hides a Mystery Under the Hood

3 This Rough Fourth-Generation Impala Will Make Diehard Chevy Fans Cry in Their Sleep

4 This 1960 Chevrolet Impala Survived Years of Ignorance, V8 Still Breathing Too

5 This 1958 Chevrolet Impala Looks Good Even in Potato-Quality Photos, Needs a Fat Wallet