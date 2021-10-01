1966 Chevrolet Impala Parked in a Forest Hopes Nobody Looks Under the Hood, Goes for Cheap

The ’66 Impala was once again offered with a mix of economical rides and more powerful engines, as Chevrolet wanted to stick with the recipe that propelled this particular nameplate to the record it reached in 1965 when more than 1 million units were sold in a single year.
The standard choice was the 250 (4.1-liter) six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower, while the base V8 was the same 283 (4.6-liter) as before, this time with 195 horsepower.
A four-barrel version of the same 283 was available as an option with 220 horsepower, while the first small block in the lineup was the 327 (5.4-liter) with 275 horsepower.
Those who wanted to fit their Impala with a big-block unit could go for the 396 (6.5-liter) with 325 horsepower, though the icing on the cake for the model year 1966 was the all-new 427 (7.0-liter) with either 390 or 425 horsepower.
In case you’re wondering what engine is hiding under the hood of the Impala that we have here, just don’t. The car comes in a pretty rough condition, and after sitting for a long time in what seems to be a small forest, it no longer has an engine under the hood, though eBay seller alpet-3156 says the Impala goes with either small-block or big-block headers depending on the choice of the buyer.
Other than that, it’s pretty clear this iconic Chevrolet had a hard time surviving in that area for of vegetation, and the rust has obviously taken its toll quite quickly. However, the seller says that despite the poor condition overall, the floors are somehow still in good shape.
Needless to say, an Impala in such a challenging condition can’t cost a small fortune, and this one really doesn’t. The eBay auction is currently under way, with the top offer at the time of writing just a little over $500. The car is located in Connecticut.
