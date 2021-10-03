New Android Auto Feature Keeps Personal Data Away from Work Apps

Young People Have the Chance to Run Their Code on the International Space Station

The next Android Auto updates will bring all these goodies, so make sure you install the new versions as soon as they’re released to be the first to try them out. Not a long time ago, for example, the Mountain View-based search giant confirmed Android Auto would be getting support for gas payments , therefore allowing users to let their credit cards or cash at home as long as Google Pay is configured on their mobile devices.And now, Google has confirmed that Android Auto is also getting support for Work Profiles, a feature already available on Android devices and allowing users to separate their personal data from work apps.In other words, you no longer need two phones to avoid mixing work and personal files, and now this experience is also being migrated to Android Auto to let you easily see work meetings and messages on the car’s display.Google hasn’t shared any ETA as to when it plans to start the rollout of this feature, but evidence of work profiles in Android Auto builds was discovered in the summer of this year when the company probably started testing the new feature internally.In the meantime, Android Auto itself is getting more and more important updates, and Google itself seems to be much more committed to improving the overall experience based on the feedback received from users.Also recently, the company confirmed it’s bringing dual-SIM support to Android Auto , essentially allowing users to choose what SIM to use when making a phone call from their car. This is one of the top feature requests on Android Auto, and given more and more phones now come with dual-SIM support (either with two physical SIMs or with a hybrid eSIM configuration), it makes sense for Google to release this feature.The next Android Auto updates will bring all these goodies, so make sure you install the new versions as soon as they’re released to be the first to try them out.