The First Android Auto 7 Update Is Now Available for Download

The development of Android Auto advances at a much faster pace than before, with Google now seemingly a lot more committed to improving the application both in the short and in the long term. 6 photos



This week, the company rolled out the very first Android Auto 7 build, and while it’s only available as a beta, it should be promoted to the stable channel in a matter of days.



Of course, the company hasn’t provided any changelog for this new release, but we already know that Android Auto is supposed to get some pretty big improvements rather sooner than later.



For example, Google is working on bringing



The whole thing will be based on Google Pay, and the search giant explains that it has already worked with the largest companies in the United States to make sure this feature will be available at thousands of gas stations in the country.



At the same time, Android Auto is also being improved with more subtle changes, such as



If you do want to try out the latest Android Auto 7 beta, keep in mind this is still a preview release, which means it comes with an increased likelihood of bugs and other issues, so unless you're ready for a rollercoaster ride, you'd better stay with the stable builds. And given the beta program of Android Auto is now available for more users, the Mountain View-based search giant releases new updates at a faster cadence, therefore giving people out there the opportunity to try out new features and enhancements in advance.