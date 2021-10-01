5 Tesla Model S Plaid Gets Gutted on the Spot in Search of a 9.0X Run, It's Eights Next

4 Tesla Sues Another Unhappy Buyer: the Chinese Lady That Protested in Shanghai

1 Is Tesla Forcing Its Luck With FSD Beta or Pushing the NHTSA for an Excuse?

Get Android Auto, Google Maps, Waze, and Everything Else in a Tesla With This Simple Hack

In theory, Tesla cars are perfectly capable of running Android Auto and CarPlay, but such features are unlikely to be released anytime soon because of we know who. 10 photos



It’s called TeslAA, and it’s essentially an



Next, you just need to head over to a dedicated website from the car’s browser, and Android Auto should show up on the screen, letting you run Google Maps and Waze on the large display inside the cabin.



Needless to say, this isn’t the most convenient solution to run Android Auto in a Tesla, but it’s currently the only way to do it, so it’s probably worth a try anyway.



The app, however, comes with a series of known issues, so for example, the performance of Android Auto using this method could sometimes leave a lot to be desired, especially if you’re not using a high-end Android device.



Furthermore, if you also charge your phone wirelessly while running the app, the device could seriously overheat, which makes perfect sense given it works at almost full power.



For the time being, however, TeslAA is one very neat way to get Android Auto in a Tesla, and there’s no doubt the application will be further refined in the coming updates. Now let’s just hope that somebody doesn’t decide to implement a block in the next Tesla update.



And yet, this doesn’t necessarily mean that people out there still aren’t looking into ways to bring the two apps to their Teslas , and a recent application released by the developer of the already-famous AAWireless makes the whole thing easy as pie.It’s called TeslAA, and it’s essentially an application that allows users to run Android Auto in a Tesla using a browser connection. In other words, you first need to install the mobile application from the Google Play Store, connect the device to the Bluetooth system in the car, create a mobile hotspot on the phone and then connect the Tesla to it.Next, you just need to head over to a dedicated website from the car’s browser, and Android Auto should show up on the screen, letting you run Google Maps and Waze on the large display inside the cabin.Needless to say, this isn’t the most convenient solution to run Android Auto in a Tesla, but it’s currently the only way to do it, so it’s probably worth a try anyway.The app, however, comes with a series of known issues, so for example, the performance of Android Auto using this method could sometimes leave a lot to be desired, especially if you’re not using a high-end Android device.Furthermore, if you also charge your phone wirelessly while running the app, the device could seriously overheat, which makes perfect sense given it works at almost full power.For the time being, however, TeslAA is one very neat way to get Android Auto in a Tesla, and there’s no doubt the application will be further refined in the coming updates. Now let’s just hope that somebody doesn’t decide to implement a block in the next Tesla update.