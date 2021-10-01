Google Announces a New-Generation Feature for Android Auto

Android Auto is an application that’s constantly evolving, and this is really good news for the growing userbase out there, as Google is clearly a lot more committed to improving the general experience than it was a couple of years ago.
And more and more features just keep coming to Android Auto, with a recent Google announcement revealing that the app would soon get support for gas payments.
In other words, if you use Android Auto in your car and you stop at a gas station, you can easily make the payment from the comfort of the screen in the cabin.
Needless to say, the whole thing is powered by Google Pay, and it works with either Android Auto or the Android phone. And the process is as straightforward as it can be.
When you’re ready to pay, you can just use Google Assistant to do it, as a command like “Hey, Google, pay for gas” initiates the transaction and lets you complete the process.
Android Auto will then require you to select the pump number, so overall, the payment shouldn’t take more than a few seconds, as long as Google Pay is fully configured on your phone.
What you need to know is this new feature isn’t available globally but only in the United States. And of course, it would only be offered through a series of participating gas stations, with Google saying it expects the Android Auto payments to be live in 32,500 locations belonging to Exxon and Mobil, Conoco, Phillips 66 and 76.
But of course, the long-term goal is to further expand its availability, so expect more information in this regard in the coming months.
In the meantime, just make sure you are always running the latest Android Auto update on your phone and that you already configured Google Pay to be able to pay for gas right from the display in your car.
In other words, if you use Android Auto in your car and you stop at a gas station, you can easily make the payment from the comfort of the screen in the cabin.
Needless to say, the whole thing is powered by Google Pay, and it works with either Android Auto or the Android phone. And the process is as straightforward as it can be.
When you’re ready to pay, you can just use Google Assistant to do it, as a command like “Hey, Google, pay for gas” initiates the transaction and lets you complete the process.
Android Auto will then require you to select the pump number, so overall, the payment shouldn’t take more than a few seconds, as long as Google Pay is fully configured on your phone.
What you need to know is this new feature isn’t available globally but only in the United States. And of course, it would only be offered through a series of participating gas stations, with Google saying it expects the Android Auto payments to be live in 32,500 locations belonging to Exxon and Mobil, Conoco, Phillips 66 and 76.
But of course, the long-term goal is to further expand its availability, so expect more information in this regard in the coming months.
In the meantime, just make sure you are always running the latest Android Auto update on your phone and that you already configured Google Pay to be able to pay for gas right from the display in your car.