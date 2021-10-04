1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Parked in a Field Flexes Lots of Holes and a Mysterious Engine

A 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS that’s been sitting in a field, most likely for a long time, is ready to receive another chance, as the owner has listed it online for auction hoping someone else would be willing to begin a restoration process and bring the car back to the mint condition it deserves.
But as anyone could easily figure out by simply checking out the pics in the photo gallery, fully restoring this Impala won’t be easy, especially given all the rust on its body.
And of course, this isn’t necessarily surprising given the sitting part, but as always, to better determine what can be saved and not, you should just go inspect the car in person before the purchase. The Impala is parked in Kentucky, United States, so if you’re around, make sure you reach out to eBay seller ale8kid for additional info.
But leaving aside the rust and the holes in the body, the Impala has already received some new parts to jump-start your restoration project, including a new alternator and radiator, new seat covers and door panels, three new wheels, and a new carpet headliner.
As for what’s under the hood, this is where the whole thing becomes more challenging. This ’64 Impala SS comes with a V8 under the hood, but other than that, there’s zero information about it.
Judging from the photos, the engine has already received some fixes and thorough cleaning (though we don’t know if it’s been rebuilt or not), but the seller says they never attempted to start it. So again, an in-person inspection should help obtain more info on the engine as well.
This Impala has already received 17 bids, with the top offer at the time of writing getting close to $4,000. However, the reserve is yet to be met with a little less than nine days left until the auction comes to an end.
And of course, this isn’t necessarily surprising given the sitting part, but as always, to better determine what can be saved and not, you should just go inspect the car in person before the purchase. The Impala is parked in Kentucky, United States, so if you’re around, make sure you reach out to eBay seller ale8kid for additional info.
But leaving aside the rust and the holes in the body, the Impala has already received some new parts to jump-start your restoration project, including a new alternator and radiator, new seat covers and door panels, three new wheels, and a new carpet headliner.
As for what’s under the hood, this is where the whole thing becomes more challenging. This ’64 Impala SS comes with a V8 under the hood, but other than that, there’s zero information about it.
Judging from the photos, the engine has already received some fixes and thorough cleaning (though we don’t know if it’s been rebuilt or not), but the seller says they never attempted to start it. So again, an in-person inspection should help obtain more info on the engine as well.
This Impala has already received 17 bids, with the top offer at the time of writing getting close to $4,000. However, the reserve is yet to be met with a little less than nine days left until the auction comes to an end.