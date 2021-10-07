This Gorgeous 1965 Chevrolet Impala Hides a Secret Many Could Easily Miss

More on this:

1 Nobody Seems to Want This 1968 Chevrolet Impala SS, Despite Going for Cheap

2 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Parked in a Field Flexes Lots of Holes and a Mysterious Engine

3 All-Original 1966 Chevrolet Impala Comes With a Big-Block Puzzle Under the Hood

4 1966 Chevrolet Impala Parked in a Forest Hopes Nobody Looks Under the Hood, Goes for Cheap

5 1966 Chevrolet Impala Sitting for 35 Years in a Field Hides a Mystery Under the Hood