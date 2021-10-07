This Gorgeous 1965 Chevrolet Impala Hides a Secret Many Could Easily Miss

1965 was the year when the Impala nameplate finally earned its place in automotive history books, as it ended up selling over 1 million units in just 12 months in the United States alone.
As the first to manage such an achievement, the Impala therefore became one of the most popular cars of the decade, with Chevrolet itself trying to refine each model year both in terms of styling and as far as the engines are concerned.
The 1965 convertible that we have here shows the beautiful lines of the first year in the fourth-generation Impala series, though there’s something that you need to know from the very beginning. Despite the SS tags all around, this Impala is just a Super Sport clone, and the VIN confirms it was born as a regular convertible with a V8 under the hood.
On the other hand, this doesn’t mean it’s not a gorgeous car, and more interesting is whether it has already been restored or not.
eBay seller gr8dayca doesn’t say a single thing about a restoration project, though given they’re a private collector, they claim most models are project cars that require a refresh. So in theory, this Impala is a survivor that’s yet to be restored.
The car flexes a 327 (5.3-liter) V8 under the hood, and given the way it looks, it’s really not a surprise that it runs and drives just nicely. The odometer indicates just a little over 40,000 miles (close to 65,000 km), and if the engine hasn’t already been rebuilt, there’s a chance the low mileage is a result of the Impala sitting for years in a private collection or stored in a heated garage just the way it deserves.
As you could easily guess, such a beautifully preserved Impala can’t come cheap, and this model right here really doesn’t. The seller expects to get $37,000 for the car, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled should you be interested in another deal.
