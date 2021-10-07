Taiga’s 180 HP Premium Electric Powerboat Flies on the Water, Ready to Conquer the U.S.

Can you help protect the environment while having fun on the water, without sacrificing performance? The answer is yes – more and more electric watercraft prove that clean energy alternatives can be just as thrilling and stylish as conventional models. Plus, you no longer have to worry about anything related to engines.
Orca is one of the first fully electric watercrafts in the world. Designed by Canadian-based Taiga Motors, a company that is revolutionizing powersports with electric off-road vehicles, Orca is meant for the most exciting adventures, with the added bonus of a silent ride and zero emissions.
The performance version can “fly” on the water at a top speed of almost 65 mph (104 kph), with a 180 HP output and a 31-mile (60 km) range. With a length of almost ten feet (3 meters), this sleek powerboat weighs 750 pounds (340 kg), which makes it easier to maneuver.
One of the best parts is that you can forget about the refueling and engine maintenance hassle. Thanks to its direct current fast charging capabilities, Orca is ready to go in about 20 minutes, for up to two hours of adrenaline-pumping riding. Not only sustainable, but also smart, this watercraft is fully connected, featuring an all-in-one data center, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and over-the-air (OTA) updates.
Taiga’s premium model, the Orca Carbon, further reduces the overall weight and adds stiffness, for even better handling and efficiency, thanks to the carbon fiber hull and top deck. Plus, customers can choose their favorite paint and upholstery colors.
There’s more good news: Taiga is bringing the powerful Orca on a thrilling U.S. tour. Riders in California, Texas and Florida, will get the chance to experience one of the few fully electric powerboats in the world.
In preparation for the U.S. 'Ride the Current' tour, Taiga took some of its first pre-order customers on a fun ride to the St. Lawrence river, in Montreal. The lucky participants took the premium Orca Carbon for a spin, and were pleasantly surprised by how silent it is, yet incredibly powerful and agile.
The dates for the upcoming U.S. tour will be announced soon. For those interested in this 100% electric watercraft, pricing for the Orca starts at $15,000, and $24,000 for the Orca Carbon.
