Parked for Nearly 50 Years, Saved: 1961 Impala Is Fully Prepared for a Second Life

The 283 (4.7-liter) was one of the most popular engines on the 1961 Impala, obviously alongside the six-cylinder sibling that provided more economical driving.
The base 283 was offered with a 2-barrel configuration and developed 170 horsepower, whereas the upgraded version was fitted with a 4-barrel carburetor and therefore produced 230 horsepower.
The same engine is also in charge of getting this 1961 Impala moving, and it’s paired with an automatic transmission that still shifts properly. As you can tell from the photos shared on Craigslist by the current owner of the car, the vehicle looks pretty good, and this is even more impressive given how long it’s been sitting.
According to the owner, the car has been parked since 1974, and its current shape seems to suggest the storage conditions have been nearly perfect.
However, after pulling the car from the long-term storage, the owner also made a series of repairs to prepare the Impala for the road, including not only new fluids but also a new radiator, a new water pump, new hoses, and so on. The carburetor has also been rebuilt.
The interior went through a quick overhaul as well, and the back seat continues to be original. As you could easily guess, the Impala is no longer 100 percent original, though it still retains some goodies that were installed by Chevrolet back in 1961 when it rolled off the assembly lines.
The paint, for example, is “mostly original,” as the owner themselves describes it, but on the other hand, it does show its age from certain angles.
All in all, this Impala is definitely worth checking out, even if it has already lost its all-original coolness. Considering it still runs and drives well, the Impala is fully prepared for a new adventure, so anyone willing to pay $23,500 can park it in front of their porch.
