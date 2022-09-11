1961 Chevy Impala Parked in a Storage Unit Flexes Rusty Bubble Top Lines

When it comes to styling, the 1961 Impala witnessed the introduction of several important changes, starting with the demise of the famous fins.
However, the most notable upgrade was the introduction of the roofline styling known as bubble top. Available only on the two-door sport coupes both in the Impala and Bel Air lineups, the bubble top has become a highly desirable model in the world of collectors, especially when found in mint condition.
The 1961 Impala that we recently came across on Craigslist, however, isn’t necessarily a perfect 10, but with the right restoration work, it can become an example worth a small fortune.
Judging from the images shared by the owner, the car has been sitting for quite some time in what looks to be a storage unit. This isn’t necessarily bad news, as the Impala has therefore been parked in a dry place, so expect little rust issues.
The photos do show some spots of rust, but most likely, the damage is only on the surface. But of course, potential buyers should just go check out the car in person to determine its condition more accurately.
While the Chevy still runs and drives, it still requires a full restoration. The owner, however, has more or less jumpstarted the process, as they installed a new carburetor, a new gas tank, and so on.
Unfortunately, essential information about the car is currently missing, so we can’t tell if this Impala is entirely original and still complete. This is something that people in the restoration business are particularly interested in, so just reach out to the owner if you believe this Impala could be worth a second chance.
Coming with a $17,000 price tag, this bubble top is without a doubt a very intriguing find, so it’s probably just a matter of time until it ends up finding a new home.
