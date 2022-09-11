1961 Chevy Impala Parked in a Storage Unit Flexes Rusty Bubble Top Lines

More on this:

1 Super-Solid 1958 Impala Is Here to Remind of the Icon That Put Chevy Back on the Map

2 1960 Chevrolet Impala Is a Work-in-Progress That’s Already Ridiculously Cool

3 This 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Is Dirty and Rusty, So Everybody Obviously Wants It

4 1960 Chevrolet Impala Left on the Side of the Road Has Something Unexpected Under the Hood

5 This Classic Impala Greets Everybody With a Like-New Interior, Unrestored and Original