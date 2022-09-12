Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Is a Track Beast Dressed as a Sedan

The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance has proved that ICE is still king by lapping the Magny-Cours, in the Club configuration, quicker than the battery-electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S.
In the video shot by Motorsport Magazine and shared on YouTube just a few hours ago, the electrified super sedan from the Affalterbach brand proved to be quicker than the zero-emission model from Zuffenhausen.
At the end of the course, the stopwatch indicated 1:21.11, which made it just a bit faster than the Taycan Turbo S, otherwise clocked at 1:21.28, according to the information shared in the footage embedded at the bottom of the page. The GT 63 S E Performance also lapped the French track quicker than the BMW M3, Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, and BMW M5 CS, which did 1:21.63, 1:22.13, and 1:22.72, respectively.
At the upper end of the chart, we find the Nissan GT-R Nismo, which was clocked at 1:20.61. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S did 1:20.49, Motorsport Magazine reveals, and the BMW M4 GTS completed the course in 1:20.40. The Porsche 911 Turbo S, from the 992 generation, did a stunning 1:18.31, and the unofficial gold medal, because these lap times aren’t recognized by any automaker, went to the McLaren Senna, with 1:14.93.
Unveiled one year ago, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is neck-snapping powerful. It has a total of 831 hp (843 ps / 620 kW) and over 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm) of torque on tap, with 630 hp (639 ps / 470 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) coming from the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8. The electric motor, which is powered by a 6.1 kWh battery, generates 201 hp (204 ps / 150 kW) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm). The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is a 2.9-second affair, and it can do 196 mph (316 kph) flat-out.
At the end of the course, the stopwatch indicated 1:21.11, which made it just a bit faster than the Taycan Turbo S, otherwise clocked at 1:21.28, according to the information shared in the footage embedded at the bottom of the page. The GT 63 S E Performance also lapped the French track quicker than the BMW M3, Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm, and BMW M5 CS, which did 1:21.63, 1:22.13, and 1:22.72, respectively.
At the upper end of the chart, we find the Nissan GT-R Nismo, which was clocked at 1:20.61. The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S did 1:20.49, Motorsport Magazine reveals, and the BMW M4 GTS completed the course in 1:20.40. The Porsche 911 Turbo S, from the 992 generation, did a stunning 1:18.31, and the unofficial gold medal, because these lap times aren’t recognized by any automaker, went to the McLaren Senna, with 1:14.93.
Unveiled one year ago, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is neck-snapping powerful. It has a total of 831 hp (843 ps / 620 kW) and over 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm) of torque on tap, with 630 hp (639 ps / 470 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) coming from the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8. The electric motor, which is powered by a 6.1 kWh battery, generates 201 hp (204 ps / 150 kW) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm). The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration is a 2.9-second affair, and it can do 196 mph (316 kph) flat-out.