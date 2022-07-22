This Sedan Is the Most Powerful Production Mercedes Ever, Yours for a Six-Digit Price Tag

Unveiled last fall, and launched earlier this year, it is the most powerful production car ever made by AMG. It dwarfs some of the best blue-blooded exotics in terms of power, and on a good day, it can even beat them into submission in a straight line, and, depending on who’s holding the wheel, at the racetrack too.
As everyone and their neighbor knows, the best modern AMGs use a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, and the GT 63 S E Performance follows the same recipe. The gasoline engine, which is backed up by two turbochargers, develops a staggering 630 hp (639 ps / 470 kW) at 5,500-6,500 rpm, and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque at 2,500-4,500 rpm. And that’s not all, because the Affalterbach brand has electrified it, hence the jaw-dropping amount of power.
Juiced up by a 6.1 kWh battery, the electric motor generates 201 hp (204 ps / 150 kW) and 236 lb-ft (320 Nm), contributing to the combined output of 831 hp (843 ps / 620 kW) and more than 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm). Everything is transferred to the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system through a dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission. Mercedes-AMG claims that the GT 63 S E Performance needs 2.9 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and that it will eventually run out of breath at 196 mph (316 kph).
brand new set of wheels doesn’t give a flying hoot about the fuel consumption, but if you do, then you should know that it burns the equivalent of 29.8 mpg U.S. (7.9 l/100 km) on average, and that it emits 180 g/km of CO2. The hyper sedan that doesn’t cut back on technology and luxury gizmos, getting things such as the AMG Ride Control+ suspension, AMG Dynamics, ceramic brakes, and so on, tips the scales at 5,247 lbs (2,380 kg).
Now, you might be wondering how much the pictured copy is, because it is up for grabs. Hollmann has it advertised on its website, and they are asking no less than €261,562 for it, including tax, or $263,825 at today’s (still crazy) exchange rates. Finished in anthracite, on top of a black leather and suede interior, with white stitching, the car only has the delivery miles under its belt, and it is equipped with pretty much everything one could ever expect to find in such a model.
It rides on 21-inch wheels, with a multi-spoke design, has a 360-degree camera system, Burmester premium audio, infotainment system, digital dials, smartphone integration, auto-dimming rearview and exterior mirrors, memory package, panoramic sunroof, digital radio, automatic climate control, rear privacy windows, heated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charging pad, backlit door sills, and a whole bunch of packages.
Now, anyone who’s in the market for a brand new vehicle and has over a quarter million bucks lying around is spoiled for choice, as there are pretty much countless powerful models to choose from. So, if you had that much money to blow on a set of wheels, would you really get an AMG GT 63 S E Performance, or opt for a full-blown supercar instead? I could instantly tell you what color my mid-engine exotic would have.
