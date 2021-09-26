The Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: The Most Powerful Production Car AMG Ever Made

The first iteration of that strategy comes in the form of the 4-Door GT 63 S E Performance, which had its public debut on the 1st of September. Until the 1000-plus-hp-AMG Project One lands on the market, this all-new high-performance sedan will hold the title of Affaltebach's most powerful creation ever put into production.
So, what powertrain are we talking about here? Well, it starts with the all too familiar M177 twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that is tuned to 642 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. The monster engine is further aided by a synchronous electric motor and a high-performance battery pack that together produce a total system output of 843 hp and more than 1,032 lb-ft of torque. These ferocious power figures translate into a 2.9 second acceleration time from standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) and a top speed of 196 mph.
The rear axle represents the place where the electric drive unit (EDU) is housed, formed by the 204 hp electric motor and its two-speed gearbox assembly, and the electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential. The EDU system is rather compact, and it is referred to as the P3 hybrid layout. Likewise, above the rear axle sits the high-performance battery developed by AMG alongside the Petronas F1 team. It enables high power output and frequent charge and discharges cycles, emphasizing high energy density cells and lightweight construction.
battery has a total capacity of 6.1 kWh, being able to provide 70 kW of continuous output or a 150 kW peak output for ten seconds. Indeed, it is intended for fast power delivery and recharges, not for the long-range aspect, but it can still propel the car on electricity-only for 7.45 miles (12 km), enough to navigate through a busy city center or a residential area. Charging can be done using the onboard 3.7 kW onboard AC charger.
The novelty regarding this special battery assembly also arises from its cooling system configuration. In other words, it is the first implementation of such a technology that takes advantage of a non-conductive liquid that flows around a total of 560 cells, performing individual cooling, thus ensuring a stable operating temperature and optimum power delivery at all times.
The exterior styling of the new E Performance AMG GT 4-Door is not that different from its conventional-powered 63 S brother. The front bumper has been redesigned, emphasizing wider outer air intakes accommodating vertical fins that channel the air towards the wheel arch area. Other exclusive identification details that tell the hybrid version apart are the plug-in charging flap on the rear bumper, the externally fluted trapezoidal twin exhaust tailpipes, and the red accents around the model designation badges.
Being the new flagship model of the series, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance comes amply equipped right out of the gate. It benefits from all the upgrades of the facelift version, such as the reworked AMG Ride Control+ system or the massive ceramic composite brakes featuring 6-piston calipers with 420mm discs in the front and 380 mm discs in the rear. Furthermore, stopping power is supplemented by the EDU's regenerative braking that puts the much-needed energy back in the high-performance batteries.
MBUX infotainment system has been updated for this model to display hybrid-specific information, including electric range, power consumption, output, and torque figures for the electric motor, battery operating temperatures.
The exact pricing is yet to be announced, as the AMG GT 63 S E Performance will be on sale in the US market as a 2023 model vehicle. A true rival for today's all-electric battery sportscars, the new AMG GT 4-Door hybrid with its V8 powerhouse will deliver a far-reaching statement in the industry regarding conventional power. A long-awaited vehicle for AMG enthusiasts, this machine is an engineering marvel that will definitely tear up the streets when it will be available for purchase.
