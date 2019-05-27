McLaren 600LT Laps Magny-Cours, Beats Porsche 911 GT2 RS?

The 600LT is McLaren at its best. Sure, this Longtail model might be based on the British automotive producer's "base" Sport Series, but the driving engagement it delivers on the track and its price means certain aficionados prefer it over the Senna top dog. As such, with the 600 Longtail having recently hit Magny-Cours, it's only normal for this to cause a stir.

4 photos



I don't want to throw too many spoilers your way, which is why I won't mention the lap time of the Woking special here. Oh, and by the way, you should note that the GP track was used for this challenge.



Nevertheless, when it comes to the battle between the McLaren 600LT and the



You see, the 700 horsepower Porsche used Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, which is inferior to the Pirelli Trofeo R tires of the McLaren 600 Longtail, but the 911 GT2 RS also completed the challenge on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, which are arguably the best choice here.



At the end of the day, the microscopic difference between the Brit and the German mean there would be no definitive "winner" during a track day.



In fact, the most important difference between the two toys doesn't come from the chronograph, but from the driving experience. And this is why I'm inviting you to zoom in on the cars' reactions in the clips below (the Porsche lap is the one on the Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires).



Of course, each of the two beasts comes with its party trick. For the McLaren, this title is taken by the top-exit exhaust (a flaming feature), while the tail positioning of the 911's engine is what sets it apart.



The adventure comes from Motorsport Magazine, with the French specialists rasining a question that's as spicy as they get: can the McLaren 600LT beat the Porsche 911 GT2 RS?I don't want to throw too many spoilers your way, which is why I won't mention the lap time of the Woking special here. Oh, and by the way, you should note that the GP track was used for this challenge.Nevertheless, when it comes to the battle between the McLaren 600LT and the Porsche 911 GT2 RS , it seems that the tires are the deciding factor here.You see, the 700 horsepower Porsche used Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, which is inferior to the Pirelli Trofeo R tires of the McLaren 600 Longtail, but the 911 GT2 RS also completed the challenge on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, which are arguably the best choice here.At the end of the day, the microscopic difference between the Brit and the German mean there would be no definitive "winner" during a track day.In fact, the most important difference between the two toys doesn't come from the chronograph, but from the driving experience. And this is why I'm inviting you to zoom in on the cars' reactions in the clips below (the Porsche lap is the one on the Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires).Of course, each of the two beasts comes with its party trick. For the McLaren, this title is taken by the top-exit exhaust (a flaming feature), while the tail positioning of the 911's engine is what sets it apart.