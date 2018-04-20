2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Shaves 24 Seconds Off Old Version’s Nurburgring Lap Time

The new 911 GT3 RS joined the 918 Spyder and the 911 GT2 RS this week to become the third production Porsche sports car with a lap time of less than seven minutes on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit in Germany.
Driven by Porsche works race driver Kevin Estre and Porsche development driver Lars Kern, the green-and-black road legal racer managed a lap time of 6:56.4 minutes on the 20.6-kilometer lap (12.8 miles).
The achievement was made in ideal racing conditions, at 14 degree Celsius ambient, and 18 degree Celsius track temperature. The lap time set by the French driver is 24 seconds faster than the best time achieved with the previous GT3 RS model.
“No other Porsche model gets as close to racing as the new GT3 RS,” said Frank Steffen Walliser, Porsche’s exec in charge with GT cars.
"Many innovative ideas from top-level motorsport were transferred; for example, from the 911 GT3 R. This is what our philosophy for GT models is about: Highest technology must be fascinating but tangible. In this regard, there is no harder test for our ideas than the Nordschleife.”
The 911 had four attempts of breaking the previous set time, all of which were clocked at under seven minutes and only tenths of a second apart. That, says Porsche, shows how "a relatively modest engine power" can make a difference when part of a well balanced overall system.
The 911 GT3 RS is powered by a four-liter naturally aspirated flat-six that develops 520 horsepower. The unit allows for the following performance figures: 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration in 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 312 km/h.
This version of the GT3 RS was presented by Porsche last month, during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
During the lap run at the Green Hell, the car was fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport tires, a type of tires which will soon be available for order at Porsche as well.
