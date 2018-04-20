autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Shaves 24 Seconds Off Old Version’s Nurburgring Lap Time

20 Apr 2018, 11:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The new 911 GT3 RS joined the 918 Spyder and the 911 GT2 RS this week to become the third production Porsche sports car with a lap time of less than seven minutes on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife circuit in Germany.
26 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RSPorsche 911 GT3 RS
Driven by Porsche works race driver Kevin Estre and Porsche development driver Lars Kern, the green-and-black road legal racer managed a lap time of 6:56.4 minutes on the 20.6-kilometer lap (12.8 miles).

The achievement was made in ideal racing conditions, at 14 degree Celsius ambient, and 18 degree Celsius track temperature. The lap time set by the French driver is 24 seconds faster than the best time achieved with the previous GT3 RS model.

“No other Porsche model gets as close to racing as the new GT3 RS,” said Frank Steffen Walliser, Porsche’s exec in charge with GT cars.

"Many innovative ideas from top-level motorsport were transferred; for example, from the 911 GT3 R. This is what our philosophy for GT models is about: Highest technology must be fascinating but tangible. In this regard, there is no harder test for our ideas than the Nordschleife.”

The 911 had four attempts of breaking the previous set time, all of which were clocked at under seven minutes and only tenths of a second apart. That, says Porsche, shows how "a relatively modest engine power" can make a difference when part of a well balanced overall system.

The 911 GT3 RS is powered by a four-liter naturally aspirated flat-six that develops 520 horsepower. The unit allows for the following performance figures: 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration in 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 312 km/h.

This version of the GT3 RS was presented by Porsche last month, during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

During the lap run at the Green Hell, the car was fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport tires, a type of tires which will soon be available for order at Porsche as well.

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche Nrburgring lap time
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes Digital Light First Look Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  
 
 