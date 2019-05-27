LaFerrari Chases Porsche Carrera GT, Goes Drifting Mid-Pursuit

Let's say you happen to be car collector who finds himself behind the wheel of a LaFerrari, with a Porsche Carrera GT in front of you. No, this isn't a dream. Instead, I'm talking about the real-world adventure that brought us here today.
Those of you who are tuned into our hooning tales might be familiar to the aficionado who delivered this stunt. And that's because we're talking about a gear head nicknamed Powerslide Lover - the man likes to stay true to this alias, as you'll get to notice in the pieces of footage at the bottom of the page.
To be more precise, the LaFerrari driver decided to go drifting while chasing the Carrera GT. And while this might seem like an extreme move, he was right to do so.
For one thing, the 986 horsepower Prancing Horse is quicker than the 612-pony German machine, so the driver of the first could afford to waste a bit of time.Let's not forget the "camera car"
What kind of vehicle should be case in the role of a "camera car" when a LaF set out to follow a CGT? Of course, there are plenty of answers to this question and the one involved in the scenario sitting before is us brilliant.
That's because the Maranello and Zuffenhausen halo cars were chases by another Porsche. However, this wasn't your average 911, if such a term might be used for a Neunelfer. Instead, it was a Singer 911 that followed the two.
In fact, there might be quite a few gear heads out there who would prefer to get behind the wheel of the rear-engined machine than hoon the Ferrari LaFerrari or the Porsche Carrera GT.
Now, before I invite you to dip into the clips below, please keep in mind to leave the hooning moments for the track.
