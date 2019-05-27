autoevolution

LaFerrari Chases Porsche Carrera GT, Goes Drifting Mid-Pursuit

27 May 2019, 14:29 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Let's say you happen to be car collector who finds himself behind the wheel of a LaFerrari, with a Porsche Carrera GT in front of you. No, this isn't a dream. Instead, I'm talking about the real-world adventure that brought us here today.
5 photos
LaFerrari Drifting while Chasing Porsche Carrera GTLaFerrari Drifting while Chasing Porsche Carrera GTLaFerrari Drifting while Chasing Porsche Carrera GTLaFerrari Drifting while Chasing Porsche Carrera GT
Those of you who are tuned into our hooning tales might be familiar to the aficionado who delivered this stunt. And that's because we're talking about a gear head nicknamed Powerslide Lover - the man likes to stay true to this alias, as you'll get to notice in the pieces of footage at the bottom of the page.

To be more precise, the LaFerrari driver decided to go drifting while chasing the Carrera GT. And while this might seem like an extreme move, he was right to do so.

For one thing, the 986 horsepower Prancing Horse is quicker than the 612-pony German machine, so the driver of the first could afford to waste a bit of time.Let's not forget the "camera car"
What kind of vehicle should be case in the role of a "camera car" when a LaF set out to follow a CGT? Of course, there are plenty of answers to this question and the one involved in the scenario sitting before is us brilliant.

That's because the Maranello and Zuffenhausen halo cars were chases by another Porsche. However, this wasn't your average 911, if such a term might be used for a Neunelfer. Instead, it was a Singer 911 that followed the two.

In fact, there might be quite a few gear heads out there who would prefer to get behind the wheel of the rear-engined machine than hoon the Ferrari LaFerrari or the Porsche Carrera GT.

Now, before I invite you to dip into the clips below, please keep in mind to leave the hooning moments for the track.


LaFerrari Ferrari LaFerrari Porsche Carrera GT Porsche Singer 911 Porsche 911 drifting
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FERRARI models:
FERRARI F8 TributoFERRARI F8 Tributo ExoticFERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 