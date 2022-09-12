Apple’s Google Maps Rival Gets Massive Update, Now Available for All Users

More on this:

1 How a Google Maps Competitor Developed a Wrong-Way Driver Warning Feature

2 People Hungry for Cookies End Up Knocking on Couple’s Door Due to the Likes of Google Maps

3 Apple Is About to Copy the Worst Part of Google Maps

4 Apple’s Google Maps Rival Could Soon Get Ads, Not Necessarily the End of the World

5 Apple Hopes Up-to-Date Maps Will Stop Users From Switching to Google Maps