Apple’s Google Maps Rival Gets Massive Update, Now Available for All Users

Apple Maps has long been considered a top alternative to Google Maps, but given the limited availability of some features, many people, including iPhone owners, decided to stick with the software developed by the search giant.
In the last couple of years, however, the iPhone maker has accelerated its efforts aimed at the overhaul of Apple Maps, and today, the company has reached another major milestone.
The release of iOS 16, which is now available for the iPhone 8 and newer, comes with massive improvements for Apple Maps, including a highly anticipated feature.
Beginning with this update, Apple Maps supports multistep routing, which means that users can now create routes with several stops and then have the application provide navigation to each of them. Furthermore, thanks to this update, Apple Maps users can automatically sync routes from Mac to iPhone – this means they can do the planning part on their computers, and when they’re ready to go, they can just transfer the route information to the mobile device.
The Cupertino-based company has also improved the transit component, as the application can now show journey cost information. In addition, users can add transit cars to the Wallet on their iPhones, and therefore see the balance without leaving Apple Maps.
All in all, Apple is clearly trying to make its application a more advanced choice that would convince more iPhone users to stick with it. And in the long term, this means the company can slow down the transition to Google Maps, as this app continues to be a very popular choice not only on the iPhone but also on CarPlay.
In the meantime, Apple is also expanding the availability of its revamped city experience, with Las Vegas now showing the updated imagery in Apple Maps. The rollout also continues in other regions across the world, so expect such an announcement in the coming months.
