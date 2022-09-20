Google Maps Rival Brings Speed Limit Information to More Vehicles

Most navigation apps, including here the likes of Google Maps and Waze, can already show speed limit information, and without a doubt, such data comes in handy, especially when driving on roads we don’t know or where the signs are missing or aren’t easily noticeable.
In Europe, new regulations that came into effect in July this year for all new vehicles make an Intelligent Speed Assistance, also known as ISA, system mandatory, as the European Union believes that always displaying the speed limit on the dashboard helps prevent speeding. Starting July 2024, all newly registered vehicles must be equipped with this feature.
In theory, bringing speed limit information to the dashboard shouldn’t be too difficult for carmakers, especially given there are companies out there that do have this data.
For instance, Google Maps can already provide such information in Android Automotive-powered cars, so what carmakers need to do is find a partner to comply with the ISA regulations.
A total of six commercial vehicle makers have picked navigation expert HERE, an industry-leading company whose products are already used in millions of cars on the road. HERE is also the maker of mobile navigation solutions that are often considered top alternatives to Google Maps and Waze.
HERE hasn’t revealed the names of its new partners, but the company said at this year’s IAA Transportation Conference that its ISA partnerships now include a total of 15 global automakers and over 30 brands. In other words, HERE will become the one powering ISA capabilities in millions of cars that will be sold in the European Union with the new safety systems.
In case you believe that building such a system is easy, HERE’s data shows that providing the correct speed limit to the driver is actually quite a challenge. According to its own numbers, over 60 percent of the speed limits in Europe are implicit, and more often than not, they are based on local road rules without dedicated signs on the road.
