Waze Gets New Voice Navigation to Prepare for the Return to Work

One of the best things (or maybe the worst given this is more of a love it or hate it kind of approach) about Waze is that it occasionally receives limited-time content that includes new navigation voices, car icons, and moods.
Basically, these updates are supposed to celebrate a certain event, such as the release of a game or a movie, with Wazers (as the parent company calls the people who use its app) allowed to enable the content only for a few weeks.
This time, the Google-owned company is celebrating, well, the return to work. And to do this, Waze is being updated with a new package called Biz Jargon.
Just like before, there’s a special-edition navigation voice, and according to Google, its purpose is to remind of the typical office conversations while also providing you with instructions on which way to go. So for instance, don’t be too surprised if Waze tells you to “make a U-turn, or what I call ‘circling back’” during the navigation.
Given it all comes down to office-related stuff, the new update also includes several business-inspired moods, so users can choose between Productive, Unproductive, All Business, and Business Casual. And of course, there’s also a new car icon in the form of a Paper Airplane supposed to remind everybody of the Interoffice Memo.
The new experience is available for all Waze users across the globe, but as always, the new navigation voice only supports English and French.
Google says the content will be available for a limited time, and while no deadline has been offered as to when it would be pulled, there’s a chance your settings will return to the current configuration at the end of the month.
If you want to activate the new experience, just make sure you’re running the latest Waze version and launch the app. In the My Waze menu, look for the “Drive with Biz Jargon” banner.
