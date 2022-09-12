New Google Maps Update Will Make It Easier to Get Essential Navigation Info

Apple has recently started the rollout of another major operating system version for the iPhone, and one of the biggest changes is the support for widgets on the lock screen.
With a design that reminds of the complications originally available on the Apple Watch, the new widgets are a great way to get essential information without having to unlock the iPhone. And needless to say, they work with both first- and third-party apps.
Google is one of the companies that are apparently in a rush to take advantage of the new widgets, so today, it provided the world with an early glimpse into how its apps would be updated to feel at home on the new iOS 16 lock screen.
In other words, Google is working on widgets for iPhones running iOS 16, and Google Maps will be one of the apps that will receive such an update.
Google Maps will essentially come with two different widgets – if you’ve used an iPhone before, you might find them familiar, as similar designs have been available in iOS 15 on the home screen as well.
The Frequent Trips widget is the one that really comes in handy, as it displays information such as real-time traffic updates and ETAs for the places that you most often drive to. For instance, depending on the time of day, you should see the estimated travel time to your office or home, and of course, the information is updated in the background without any input required on your side.
The Maps Search widget, on the other hand, allows you to quickly launch the app and search for popular points of interest in the region, including restaurants, shops, and other common places.
Google says the rollout of the new widgets is projected to begin soon, but no further specifics on this ETA have been provided.
