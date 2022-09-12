1968 Ford Mustang Project Hopes Someone Is Brave Enough to Look Under the Hood

Ford’s Mustang continues to be one of the most popular models in the restoration business, pretty much because it’s easy to find a project and the necessary parts to bring an abandoned example back to a tip-top shape.
This 1968 Mustang is living proof in this regard, as it comes in a rather rough condition, still hoping that someone would have the guts to start a full restoration.
eBay seller mrrmatt has provided very little information on the car, as they insisted on the current condition of the metal. We’re being told the body is as solid as it gets, but given it’s a project, potential buyers should just go check it out in person, especially as rust damage is very likely.
Other than that, this Mustang raises more questions than answers. And one of the most mysterious bits is hiding under the hood.
The seller hasn’t provided any information on the engine, as they claim they haven’t even tried to start it. In other words, whoever ends up getting the car will also have the opportunity of inspecting what’s happening under the hood for the first time in a very long time.
At first glance, the pony appears to come with a six-cylinder unit. In 1968, the six-cylinder was installed on T-code Mustangs in the form of a 200 (3.3-liter) developing 115 horsepower. All the other engines available in the lineup were V8s, beginning with the 289 (4.7-liter) installed on C-code models and ending with the much rarer 428 (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet fitted on the R-code Mustang.
It goes without saying that such a 1968 example can’t be too expensive, and this one right here really isn’t. However, the car is being sold as part of an auction starting at $1, and this made it a bid magnet, with nearly 20 people already fighting to take it home. The top offer at the time of writing is $600.
