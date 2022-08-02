This 1968 Ford Mustang Is a Convertible That Really Deserves a Better Life

If you wanted a Mustang back in 1968, the first choice was obviously the grocery-getter 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower developing 115 horsepower. Installed on the T-code Mustangs, this particular engine was offered on both the ’67 and ’68 Mustangs, though its power was dropped from 120 to 115 horsepower on the later model.
The C-code Mustang was one of the most popular configurations in 1968, and it came fitted with a 289 (4.7-liter) 2-barrel engine producing 195 horsepower.
The very same engine is powering the Mustang convertible that seller jasper10354 has recently posted on eBay, and at first glance, it actually comes with some pretty good news.
As anyone can easily tell with just a few clicks on the provided photos, this Mustang is a project that exhibits a rather rough shape. So before bringing it back to the road, the pony is going to require a lot of work in pretty much every regard.
The metal doesn’t necessarily look reassuring, but on the other hand, the seller says it’s very solid anyway. The rear of the driver's floor does sport a small hole, but other than that, no massive rust damage can be found on this Mustang.
Getting back to the good news regarding the engine, it turns out the V8 still turns over by hand. In other words, it’s not completely dead, and the seller says that it will fire with fresh gas and a clean carburetor.
Once finished in Presidential Blue (look for code X on the door plate), the Ford Mustang still seems to exhibit some small bits of the original paint. But of course, a full respray is going to be required anyway, no matter if you want to restore the car to factory specs or just use it as a daily driver.
The bidding starts at $8,500, and in some ways, this is a very ambitious expectation, especially because we don’t know if the car is complete. The Buy It Now price, however, has been set to $12,500.
