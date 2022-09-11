Google Maps Alternative Updated With New Feature to Improve City Navigation

Most navigation apps already support multi-stop navigation (as a matter of fact, Apple Maps is getting the same capability with the release of iOS 16, while Google Maps has been offering this feature for years), but one of them is ready to push things to the next level.
Yandex Maps, which is considered by some users a worthy alternative to Google Maps, is getting a new feature that allows the app to automatically optimize the routes with multiple stops. In other words, Yandex Maps can organize your stops and find the best routes on its own, with minimum user input required.
In fact, the only thing that users need to do is to add at least two stops and then click the optimize button within the app. Yandex Maps will then try to rebuild the route in a way that is supposed to allow drivers to spend as little time on the road as possible.
Needless to say, this is a great feature that could really come in handy to people whose jobs rely on navigation apps, such as couriers. However, the availability of Yandex Maps and its focus on certain regions more or less limits the reach of this feature, so fingers crossed for other competing products to get similar capabilities in the future.
Yandex says its route optimization capabilities work with the main navigation modes available in its mapping platform, including cars, public transportation, and walking.
In the meantime, the most popular apps out there offer basic multi-stop support for navigation. Apple Maps will support a maximum of 15 stops when iOS 16 launches this month, whereas Google Maps comes with a limit of 10 stops that can be added to a single route.
The Yandex Maps update is already live, as the feature started rolling out in August, so at this point, it should be available for the majority of users.
