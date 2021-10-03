Apple Watch Saves the Life of Bike Rider Hit by Van

The world of technology often comes to the rescue in so many ways as far as the automotive industry is concerned, and this time, a 24-year-old motorcycle rider from Singapore figured out the hard way just how important the latest innovations in this sector can be for our lives.
Muhammad Fitri was riding his motorcycle when a van violently crashed into him, leaving the man unconscious on the side of the road. The hit-and-run could have easily been a fatal crash, but fortunately, Fitri was wearing an Apple Watch, and as awkward as it may sound at first, this saved his life.
A feature called fall detection and available on the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer can determine automatically that the wearer may have been involved in a violent fall, so the device displays an alert waiting for input to check for the current health condition.
If there’s no answer from the person wearing the Apple Watch, the device can automatically reach out to emergency services while also notifying a contact previously configured on the iPhone.
In the case of Fitri, this little feature proved a lifesaving tool, as the Apple Watch notified his girlfriend and also called an ambulance exactly to the location of the accident.
The local media reveals the man was rushed to the hospital, but no further details about the accident have been provided, so it’s not clear if the driver of the van was found or not.
But the bottom line is a simple device like a smartwatch can easily become a must-have in some cases, with the whole thing showing just how important the world of technology currently is for each and every one of us, not only for the little things but also for critical tasks such as saving our lives.
For what it’s worth, Apple has recently launched a new Apple Watch, with sales projected to begin later this month. Just like the previous models, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available from $399, and the aforementioned fall detection is obviously available as well.
A feature called fall detection and available on the Apple Watch Series 4 and newer can determine automatically that the wearer may have been involved in a violent fall, so the device displays an alert waiting for input to check for the current health condition.
If there’s no answer from the person wearing the Apple Watch, the device can automatically reach out to emergency services while also notifying a contact previously configured on the iPhone.
In the case of Fitri, this little feature proved a lifesaving tool, as the Apple Watch notified his girlfriend and also called an ambulance exactly to the location of the accident.
The local media reveals the man was rushed to the hospital, but no further details about the accident have been provided, so it’s not clear if the driver of the van was found or not.
But the bottom line is a simple device like a smartwatch can easily become a must-have in some cases, with the whole thing showing just how important the world of technology currently is for each and every one of us, not only for the little things but also for critical tasks such as saving our lives.
For what it’s worth, Apple has recently launched a new Apple Watch, with sales projected to begin later this month. Just like the previous models, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available from $399, and the aforementioned fall detection is obviously available as well.