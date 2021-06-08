Apple Brings the Driver’s License to the Wrist, Obviously with a Catch

Apple has announced the next major operating system for the Apple Watch, and just as expected, the company is planning to add new capabilities that would evolve not only the health focus of its device but also the smartwatch side.
And when it comes to smartwatch features, the Apple Watch is getting smarter and smarter, with watchOS 8 to bring Ultra Wideband support for digital car keys on the Apple Watch Series 6.
In other words, you’ll now be able to unlock your car right from the smartwatch, as long as you own a compatible vehicle, such as a new-generation BMW. But with the release of this new operating system, Apple is pushing everything to a new level, so in addition to car support, the Apple Watch will also double as a key for homes, offices, and hotels.
A simple tap will be the only thing required to unlock the doors, just like in the case of a car.
Another useful feature coming to the Apple Watch later this year is support for adding the driver’s license to the Wallet. The bigger problem is the feature will only work “beginning with participating states in the United States,” which means it’ll take a while until it becomes available for everybody.
And furthermore, you’d better not expect this feature to launch outside the United States too soon, as the support for driver’s licenses will still be limited to Apple’s home market for a while.
The Cupertino-based iPhone maker says state IDs will also be supported, and “select TSA checkpoints will be the first place where users can begin using their digital ID.”
watchOS 8 is projected to launch in the fall when Apple is also expected to take the wraps off a new-generation Apple Watch, but right now, it looks like these modern capabilities would be available on the Series 6 and newer.
