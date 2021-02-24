The 2022 McLaren Artura's Center Screen Looks Like a Giant Apple Watch

The Artura isn’t the first electrified supercar from McLaren, but it’s the first electrified supercar developed for mass production by the British automaker. The P1 and Speedtail, by comparison, are limited editions that were designed primarily for performance rather than efficiency.
Now available to order in the U.S. from $225k excluding options, the Artura will arrive stateside in Q3 for the 2022 model year. Doug DeMuro had the opportunity to review a pre-production car and it’s chock-full of quirks and features. As you already know from the headline, the 8.0-inch center screen that controls the infotainment system is one of the biggest quirks.
Compatible with CarPlay and Auto, the multimedia screen has a similar bezel, crown, and shape to the Apple Watch. Mounted in portrait rather than landscape mode, the infotainment system uses an Android-based platform.
Another interesting change over previous McLarens is the design of the door handles. Instead of a fiddly touchpad, the Woking-based automaker has decided the easiest way to open the car is with a conventional handle. Doug seems happy to see the old performance switches gone in favor of two controls on the sides of the gauge cluster. Speaking of which, the gauge cluster moves together with the steering wheel when you make adjustments.
Far more comfortable than its predecessor, the Artura doesn’t feature a twin-turbo V8. McLaren opted for a plug-in hybrid V6 in order to cut down emissions and improve performance, but this setup also means that you can’t access the engine bay. Believe it or not, there’s no hood to speak of.
The most that McLaren will offer you, the owner, is a service flap that allows you to add fluids if necessary. As for the small opening located next to it, a.k.a. the chimney, heated air is funneled out through it.
On the driving front, Doug wasn’t allowed to experience the Artura because this prototype was made exclusively for show at select dealerships. Alas, we’ll have to wait a few months until the first series-production units will arrive.
